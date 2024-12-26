Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on December 26, 2024

At 1:14 PM on 26 Dec 2024, the Indian stock market is trading flat. Both Sensex and Nifty are in green currently. Sensex gained 0.01% by rising 6.89 points to settle at 78,476 while the Nifty is trading higher by 0.09% gaining 22 points to trade at 23,749. In NSE, 955 stocks are advancing whereas 1512 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, SUnpharma, Power Grid Corp, Kotak Mahindra, HUL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cements, SBI, ITC and Reliance. Zomato, Asian Paints, Titan Company, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, TCS, ICICI bank, Larsen, Tata Steel, Nestle, Infosys, IndusInd Bank are the top losers in Sensex. Asian paints are the only stock that hit 52 weeks low in Sensex.

In Nifty, the top gainers on its list include names such as Adani Ports, M&M, Marui Suzuki, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance, Adani Enterpris, Coal India, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Elec, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Apollo Hospital, Sun Pharma. In contrast, the losers, on the other hand, had names like Asian paints, Grasim, Tata Cons, prod, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Titan Company, TCS, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Larsen, Nestle. Asian paints is the only stock that hits 52 weeks low in Nifty.

The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.44% dip in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.35% dip.