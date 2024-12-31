Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on December 31, 2024

At 2:15 PM on 31 Dec 2024, the Indian stock market trades flat. Sensex gained 0.02% by rising 18 points to settle at 78,261 while the Nifty is trading higher by 0.13% gaining 31 points to trade at 23,676. In NSE, 1569 stocks are advancing whereas 913 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Kotak Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ITC, Larsen, SBI, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Titian Company, M&M, Nestle, Asian Paints, and HUL. Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Zomato, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, PowerGrid Corp, and HCL Tech are the top losers in Sensex.

In Nifty, the top gainers on its list include names such as Bharat Elec, Kotak Mahindra, ONGC, Trent, Coal India, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Cons prod, ITC, UltraTech Cements, Tata Steel, SBI, Larsen, Dr. Reddys Labs, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Maruti Suzuki. In contrast, the losers, on the other hand, had names like Adani Enterpris, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp, Britannia, and Shriram Finance.

The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.17% gain in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.53% gain.