Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on February 19, 2025

19 Feb 2025 , 01:54 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on February 19, 2025. At 1:42 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,973 (0.01%), a 6 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,938 (-0.03%), a 1.70-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 2033 stocks advanced, and 547 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 30 stocks advanced, and 20 stocks declined. 

Top gainers in Sensex include Zomato (3.83%), Larsen (2.20%), Axis Bank (1.83%), ICICI Bank (1.11%). Top losers in Sensex include TCS (-2.29%), HUL (-1.85%), Infosys (-1.80%), Bharti Airtel (-1.38%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hits a 52-week high in Sensex

Top gainers in Nifty include Bharat Elec (3.13%), Hindalco (2.22%), Larsen (2.14%), Axis Bank (1.79%). Top losers in Nifty include Dr.Reddy’s Labs (-2.60%), TCS (-2.40%), HUL (-1.92%), Infosys (-1.82%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hits a 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.97% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 2.12% gain to the previous close.

