iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

27 Feb 2025 , 02:06 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on February 27, 2025. At 1:50 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,648 (0.06%), a 46 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,541 (-0.04%), a 8.15-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 414 stocks advanced, and 2181 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 16 stocks advanced, and 34 stocks declined.  In the Sectoral Indices, Nifty Media is trading with a 3% dip, Auto, Realty, Energy trading with a 1.6% dip, IT, Pharma, FMCG trading with around 1% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finserv (2.71%), Bajaj Finance (2.53%), IndusInd Bank (1.74%), HDFC Bank (1.39%) Top losers in Sensex include UltraTech Cements (-4.94%), M&M (-2.25%), Tata Motors (-1.53%), Tech Mahindra (-1.38%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex. 

Top gainers in Nifty include M&M (1.64%), Eicher Motors (1.70%), Dr Reddy’s Labs (1.46%), Nestle (0.77%). Top losers in Nifty include Wipro (-3.70%), HCL Tech (-3.18%), Infosys (-3.24%), TCS (-2.29%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty. Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, SBI, and Dr Reddy’s Labs are the four stocks that hits 52 week-low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.13% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 2.21% dip to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Indian Stock Market Update
  • market update
  • Mid Market
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • Top gainers
  • Top losers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:56 PM
Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:36 PM
Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:06 PM
Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:12 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.