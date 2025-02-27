Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on February 27, 2025. At 1:50 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,648 (0.06%), a 46 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,541 (-0.04%), a 8.15-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 414 stocks advanced, and 2181 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 16 stocks advanced, and 34 stocks declined. In the Sectoral Indices, Nifty Media is trading with a 3% dip, Auto, Realty, Energy trading with a 1.6% dip, IT, Pharma, FMCG trading with around 1% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finserv (2.71%), Bajaj Finance (2.53%), IndusInd Bank (1.74%), HDFC Bank (1.39%) Top losers in Sensex include UltraTech Cements (-4.94%), M&M (-2.25%), Tata Motors (-1.53%), Tech Mahindra (-1.38%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include M&M (1.64%), Eicher Motors (1.70%), Dr Reddy’s Labs (1.46%), Nestle (0.77%). Top losers in Nifty include Wipro (-3.70%), HCL Tech (-3.18%), Infosys (-3.24%), TCS (-2.29%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty. Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, SBI, and Dr Reddy’s Labs are the four stocks that hits 52 week-low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.13% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 2.21% dip to the previous close.