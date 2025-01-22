iifl-logo-icon 1
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 22, 2025

22 Jan 2025 , 01:29 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on January 22, 2025. At 1:12 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,901 (0.08%), which is a 74-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,016 (-0.04%), a 6-point slide compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 350 stocks advanced and 2150 stocks declined.

In the Nifty 50, 23 stocks advanced, and 27 stocks declined. Software & IT Services, and healthcare sectors are trading in green. Trading and Aviation sectors are trading in the red.

Top gainers in Sensex include TCS (2.86%), Infosys (2.80%), Tech Mahindra (2.18%), and Sun Pharma (2.09%). Top losers in Sensex include Tata Motors (-3.03%), SBI (-2.06%), Adani Ports (-2.01%), and NTPC (-5.75%). Axis Bank is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include TCS (2.84%), Infosys (2.79%), Wipro (2.82%), and Tech Mahindra (1.98%). Top losers in Nifty include Bharat Elec (-4.07%), Tata Motors (-3.29%), Adani Enterpris (-2.35%), and SBI (-2.15%). Axis Bank is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Nifty. 

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.26% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 2.59% slide to the previous close.

Most Read News

22 Jan 2025|01:29 PM
RailTel Bags ₹46.79 Crore Rail Signal Order

22 Jan 2025|12:09 PM
Budget 2025: Phase III of Green Energy Corridor Set to Launch.

22 Jan 2025|11:30 AM
Oil Prices Steady Amid Discussions on Trump 2.0 Policy Proposals

22 Jan 2025|10:40 AM
Traders Weigh Trump's Tariff Plans as Dollar Weakens

