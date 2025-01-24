Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on January 24, 2025. At 1:20 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,482 (-0.05%), which is a 38-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,182 (-0.09%), a 21-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 637 stocks advanced and 1837 stocks declined.

In the Nifty 50, 26 stocks advanced, and 24 stocks declined. The Agri and FMCG sectors are trading in green. Retailing, Trading and Healthcare sectors are trading flat.

Top gainers in Sensex include HUL (1.54%), Power Grid Corp (1.34%), Tata Steel (0.92%), and Infosys (0.92%). Top losers in Sensex include M7M (-2.02%), Tata Motors (-1.87%), Zomato (-1.19%), and IndusInd Bank (-1.17%). Axis Bank is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include HUL (1.54%), Eicher Motors (1.68%), and Power Grid Corp (1.45%). Top losers in Nifty include Dr Reddy’s Labs (-4.96%), Trent (-2.75%), Apollo hospital (-1.95%), and M&M (-1.91%). Axis Bank is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.06% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.42% dip to the previous close.