Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on July 1, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on July, 1, 2025. At 1:46 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,646 which is trading at 0.05% marginal gain than the previous close or up by 39 points. Nifty is trading at 25,528 which is a 0.04% gain or up by 10 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,206 shares advances today, whereas 1411 stocks were down. 23 stocks are in green, and 27 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bharat Elec, Reliance, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra. Sensex top losers are Axis Bank, Eternal, TCS, Trent. Bharat Elec hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Apollo Hospital, Bharat Elec, Reliance, IndusInd Bank. Top losers in Nifty include Axis Bank, Nestle, Shriram Finance, Eternal. Apollo Hospital, Bharat Elec hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.37% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.36%% from the last close.

