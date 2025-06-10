Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on June 10, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on June 10, 2025. At 2:25 pm, Sensex is quoting at 82,447 which is trading marginal at 0.01 %than the previous close or up by 5.6 points. Nifty is trading at 25,124 which is a 0.09% gain or up by 21.65 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange,1478 shares advances today, whereas 1112 stocks were down. 25 stocks are in green, and 24 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Healthcare are trading below 1.00% sectoral gains. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Infra, Nifty Consumptions, Nifty Oil & gas are trading below 1% dip. Nifty IT, Nifty Media are trading around 1.5% of sectoral gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, UltraTech Cement. Sensex top losers are Asian paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv. Top gainers in Nifty include Grasim, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors. Top losers in Nifty include Trent, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel. Bharat Elec hit 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.096% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.27% from the last close.

