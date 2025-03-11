Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 11, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 11, 2025. At 1:11 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,044 (0.10%), a 71 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,457 (0.02%), a 3.95 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 655 stocks advanced, and 1942 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 27 stocks advanced, and 23 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Sun Pharma (2.77%), ICICI Bank (2.48%), Bharti Airtel (2.33%), Maruti Suzuki (0.55%).Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (-26%), Zomato (-3.29%), Infosys (-2.62%), Bajaj FinServ (-2.33%). IndusInd Bank, and Titan Company are the stocks that hits a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Trent (3.93%), Sun Pharma (2.76%), ICICI Bank (2.48%), Bharti Airtel (2.20%), BPCL (1.74%). Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank (-25%), Infosys (2.54%), Bajaj FinServ (-2.19%), Power Grid Corp (-1.88%), M&M (-1.95%). IndusInd Bank and Titan Company are the stocks that hits a 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.023% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.10% dip to the previous close.