iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 11, 2025

11 Mar 2025 , 01:29 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 11, 2025. At 1:11 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,044 (0.10%), a 71 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,457 (0.02%), a 3.95 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 655 stocks advanced, and 1942 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 27 stocks advanced, and 23 stocks declined. 

Top gainers in Sensex include Sun Pharma (2.77%), ICICI Bank (2.48%), Bharti Airtel (2.33%), Maruti Suzuki (0.55%).Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (-26%), Zomato (-3.29%), Infosys (-2.62%), Bajaj FinServ (-2.33%). IndusInd Bank, and Titan Company are the stocks that hits a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Trent (3.93%), Sun Pharma (2.76%), ICICI Bank (2.48%), Bharti Airtel (2.20%), BPCL (1.74%). Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank (-25%), Infosys (2.54%), Bajaj FinServ (-2.19%), Power Grid Corp (-1.88%), M&M (-1.95%). IndusInd Bank and Titan Company are the stocks that hits a 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.023% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.10% dip to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Mid Market
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

TCS to Acquire Real Estate Firm for ₹2,250 Crore to Expand Delivery Center

TCS to Acquire Real Estate Firm for ₹2,250 Crore to Expand Delivery Center

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|11:04 AM
RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for ₹554.64 Crore order from NHAI

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for ₹554.64 Crore order from NHAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|09:50 AM
Waaree Renewables JV bags ₹740 Crore solar EPC project

Waaree Renewables JV bags ₹740 Crore solar EPC project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|09:50 AM
Godrej Agrovet to pick up 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|09:50 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 12th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 12th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Mar 2025|07:25 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.