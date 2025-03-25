Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 25, 2025. At 1:16 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,979 (-0.05%), a 36 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,660 (0.04%), a 8.95 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 562 shares advances, and 2051 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 20 sectors are trading in green, and 30 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include UltraTech Cements, Infosys, Bajaj FinServ, HCL Tech. Top losers in Sensex include Zomato, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include UltraTech Cement, Trent, Grasim, Bajaj FinServ. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Coal India, Hindalco. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.32% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.84% dip to the previous close.