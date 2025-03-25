iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

25 Mar 2025 , 01:26 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 25, 2025. At 1:16 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,979 (-0.05%), a 36 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,660 (0.04%), a 8.95 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 562 shares advances, and 2051 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 20 sectors are trading in green, and 30 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include UltraTech Cements, Infosys, Bajaj FinServ, HCL Tech. Top losers in Sensex include Zomato, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include UltraTech Cement, Trent, Grasim, Bajaj FinServ. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Coal India, Hindalco. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.32% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.84% dip to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Buzzng Stocks Today
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • nifty
  • sensex
  • Top gainers
  • Top losers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|04:13 PM
NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|03:48 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|01:26 PM
L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:22 AM
NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:08 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.