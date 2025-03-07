Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 7, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 07, 2025. At 1:03 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,106 (-0.04%), a 291 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,541 (-0.01%), a 2.70 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1727 stocks advanced, and 894 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 25 stocks advanced, and 25 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Reliance (3.24%), Nestle (1.51%), Adani Ports (1.15%), UltraTech Cement (0.90%). Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (-3.56%), Zomato (-3.48%), NTPC (-2.40%), Infosys (-1.68%).

Top gainers in Nifty include Reliance (3.21%), Nestle (1.58%), Bharat Elec (1.45%), Bajaj Auto (1.27%). Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank (-3.69%), NTPC (-2.38%), Shriram Finance (-2.05%), Infosys (-1.84%). In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.21% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.85% gain to the previous close.