iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 7, 2025

7 Mar 2025 , 01:12 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 07, 2025. At 1:03 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,106 (-0.04%), a 291 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,541 (-0.01%), a 2.70 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1727 stocks advanced, and 894 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 25 stocks advanced, and 25 stocks declined. 

Top gainers in Sensex include Reliance (3.24%), Nestle (1.51%), Adani Ports (1.15%), UltraTech Cement (0.90%). Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (-3.56%), Zomato (-3.48%), NTPC (-2.40%), Infosys (-1.68%). 

Top gainers in Nifty include Reliance (3.21%), Nestle (1.58%), Bharat Elec (1.45%), Bajaj Auto (1.27%). Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank (-3.69%), NTPC (-2.38%), Shriram Finance (-2.05%), Infosys (-1.84%).  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.21% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.85% gain to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 7, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 7, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|01:12 PM
Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM
RailTel Bags ₹19.09 Crore Order from Border Security Force

RailTel Bags ₹19.09 Crore Order from Border Security Force

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|11:15 AM
AstraZeneca Secures CDSCO Approval for Lokelma in India

AstraZeneca Secures CDSCO Approval for Lokelma in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|11:00 AM
INOX India Secures Major Global Orders Worth ₹190 Crore

INOX India Secures Major Global Orders Worth ₹190 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Mar 2025|10:24 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.