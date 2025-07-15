iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

15 Jul 2025 , 02:19 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on July, 15, 2025. At 2:07 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,540 which is trading at 0.35% gain than the previous close or up by 246 points. Nifty is trading at 25,160 which is a 0.31% gain or up by 80 points compared to its last close. 

In the National Stock Exchange, 1861 shares advances today, whereas 766 stocks were down. 36 stocks are in green, and 14 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Defence, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty, Nifty Energy, Nifty Infra are trading below 1% gain. Nifty Auto, Nifty Healthcare is trading above 1% gain. Nifty metal is the only sector to trade in red with a minimal 0.06% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tata Motors. Sensex top losers are HCL Tech, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank. Top gainers in Nifty include Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Auto. Top losers in Nifty include HCL Tech, Eternal, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra. 

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.59% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 1.00% from the last close.

