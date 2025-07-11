iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid market session on July 11, 2025

11 Jul 2025 , 01:43 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 11, 2025. At 1:28 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,538 which is trading at 0.78% dip than the previous close or down by 663 points. Nifty is trading at 25,157 which is a 0.78% dip or down by 197 points compared to its last close. 

In the National Stock Exchange, 867 shares advances today, whereas 1727 stocks were down. 13 stocks are in green, and 36 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

In the sectoral front, Nifty Indian Defence, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Infra are trading from 1% to 2% dip. Nifty Consumption, Nifty PSE, Nifty Services, are trading below 1% dip. Nifty health care is trading with a 0.12% sectoral gain, Nifty FMCG at 0.48% gain, and Nifty Pharma at 0.75% gain in the mid market session on July 11, 2025.

Top gainers in Sensex include HUL, Eternal, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma. Sensex top losers are TCS, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech. Top gainers in Nifty include HUL, SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Eternal. Top losers in Nifty include TCS, Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Auto, Wipro.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.55% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.63% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • market update
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Petronet LNG Inks ₹1,200 Crore Regasification Deal with Deepak Fertilisers Subsidiary

Petronet LNG Inks ₹1,200 Crore Regasification Deal with Deepak Fertilisers Subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2025|04:02 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid market session on July 11, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid market session on July 11, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2025|01:43 PM
IREDA Q1 Update: PAT slips 36%; interest income grows 29%

IREDA Q1 Update: PAT slips 36%; interest income grows 29%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2025|01:11 PM
TCS Q1 Update: PAT up 6% YoY at ₹12,760 Crore

TCS Q1 Update: PAT up 6% YoY at ₹12,760 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2025|01:08 PM
SPML Infra to Build 160 MLD Water Treatment Plant in Rajasthan’s Kekri-Sarwar Region

SPML Infra to Build 160 MLD Water Treatment Plant in Rajasthan’s Kekri-Sarwar Region

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2025|12:10 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.