Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid market session on July 11, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 11, 2025. At 1:28 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,538 which is trading at 0.78% dip than the previous close or down by 663 points. Nifty is trading at 25,157 which is a 0.78% dip or down by 197 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 867 shares advances today, whereas 1727 stocks were down. 13 stocks are in green, and 36 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

In the sectoral front, Nifty Indian Defence, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Infra are trading from 1% to 2% dip. Nifty Consumption, Nifty PSE, Nifty Services, are trading below 1% dip. Nifty health care is trading with a 0.12% sectoral gain, Nifty FMCG at 0.48% gain, and Nifty Pharma at 0.75% gain in the mid market session on July 11, 2025.

Top gainers in Sensex include HUL, Eternal, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma. Sensex top losers are TCS, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech. Top gainers in Nifty include HUL, SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Eternal. Top losers in Nifty include TCS, Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Auto, Wipro.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.55% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.63% from the last close.

