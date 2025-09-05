Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Session on September 5, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat in the mid-market on September 5, 2025. At 1:54 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,724 which is trading at 0.02% gain than the previous close or up by 19 points. Nifty is trading at 24,751 which is a 0.07% gain or up by 18.55 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,407 shares advances today, whereas 1315 stocks were down. In Nifty 50, 27 stocks were up, and 23 stocks were down.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.064% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.26% from the last close. On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto is trading with a 1.29% gain, Nifty Media up 0.55%, Nifty Metal up 0.53%. On the flip side, Nifty IT is down 1.19%, Nifty FMCG down 1.12%, Nifty Realty is trading with a 0.90% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include M&M, Eternal, Reliance, Power Grid Corp. Sensex top losers are ITC, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys. M&M, Eternal hits 52-week high in Sensex. Top gainers in Nifty include M&M, Eicher Motors, Eternal, Shriram Finance. Top losers include ITC, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys. M&M, Eternal hits 52-week high in Nifty.

