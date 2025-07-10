Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 10, 2025. At 1:57 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,205 which is trading at 0.40% dip than the previous close or down by 354 points. Nifty is trading at 25,359 which is a 0.46% dip or down by 99 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1089 shares advances today, whereas 1533 stocks were down. 15 stocks are in green, and 35 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance. Sensex top losers are Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bharat Elec, Tech Mahindra. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel. Top losers in Nifty include Bharti Sirtel, Infosys, HDFC Life, Bharat Elec. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.47% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.12% from the last close.

