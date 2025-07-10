Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 10, 2025. At 1:57 PM, Sensex is quoting at 83,205 which is trading at 0.40% dip than the previous close or down by 354 points. Nifty is trading at 25,359 which is a 0.46% dip or down by 99 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1089 shares advances today, whereas 1533 stocks were down. 15 stocks are in green, and 35 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.
Top gainers in Sensex include Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance. Sensex top losers are Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bharat Elec, Tech Mahindra. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Sensex.
Top gainers in Nifty include Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel. Top losers in Nifty include Bharti Sirtel, Infosys, HDFC Life, Bharat Elec. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Nifty.
In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.47% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.12% from the last close.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.