Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 620.5, down 2.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1% on the day, quoting at 16898.75. The Sensex is at 56430.94, down 0.96%.Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has lost around 8.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10938.3, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 134.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

