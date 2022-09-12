TCS builds cloud core for global healthcare company - Penumbra

Tata Consultancy Services has helped Penumbra, a global healthcare company focused on innovative technologies, successfully complete the first phase of its cloud transformation journey by reimagining its order management, finance and procurement functions, with a new digital core. Penumbra has been pursuing a technology-enabled growth strategy, broadening its portfolio of devices that address challenging medical conditions through innovation at scale, and expanding its footprint in emerging markets. To support this growth journey, the healthcare company selected TCS as its strategic partner to transform its core processes using digital technologies. TCS functional consultants leveraged their deep contextual knowledge, hybrid agile methodology, and the TCS Crystallus?, a set of preconfigured industry and business solutions, and designed digital-ready processes harmonized across Penumbras global order management, finance, and procurement functions. Further, TCS seamlessly integrated internal and external data sources to enable real-time insights for better decision making and simplified self-service. The new cloud-based digital core powered by SAP S/4HANA drives end-to-end business transformation, enhances user experiences, and supports Penumbras growth aspirations. Powered by Capital Market – Live News