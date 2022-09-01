iifl-logo

Telesys Info-Infra (I) schedules AGM

1 Sep 2022 , 06:42 PM

Telesys Info-Infra (I) announced that the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on 29 September 2022.Powered by Capital Market – Live News

