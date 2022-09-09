iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Volumes spurt at NESCO Ltd counter

9 Sep 2022 , 02:30 PM

Nazara Technologies Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 September 2022.NESCO Ltd registered volume of 32.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77504 shares. The stock rose 11.22% to Rs.674.00. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.Nazara Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 97.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.06% to Rs.755.90. Volumes stood at 10.22 lakh shares in the last session.Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 85.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.99% to Rs.251.45. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46477 shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.1,115.00. Volumes stood at 28130 shares in the last session.Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 27.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.75% to Rs.89.95. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.Powered by Capital Market – Live News

Related Tags

  • capital market
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hero MotoCorp slips ~5% on October sluggish sales numbers

Hero MotoCorp slips ~5% on October sluggish sales numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|01:01 PM
RITES secures ₹373 Crore project from NIMHANS

RITES secures ₹373 Crore project from NIMHANS

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|12:46 PM
Bharti Airtel board nods to acquire up to 5% stake in Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel board nods to acquire up to 5% stake in Indus Towers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|12:12 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2025|08:01 AM
Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

Titagarh Rail secures order worth ₹2,481 Crore; stock jumps ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Nov 2025|12:48 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.