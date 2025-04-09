Get funds for every need.

INTRODUCTION

We offer a wide variety of Loan Products to suit your requirements. You can choose any of our below mentioned loan products as far as your requirements and provide us with your details . Our representative will get in touch with you for further processing.

OUR PRODUCTS

Home loan

  • New Home Loan
  • Home Loan - Top Up
  • Home Loan Balance Transfer
  • Home Extension Loan
  • Renovation Loan

LOAN AGAINST PROPERTY

Fulfill Your Financial Needs By Getting A Loan Against The Mortgage Of Your Property (Lap).

  • Residential, Commercial, Industrial Plots, Godowns, Etc.
  • Balance Transfer
  • Top Up

EDUCATION LOAN

Loan For Study Abroad

  • Up To 100% Finance Covering Tuition Fee & Living Cost.
  • Loan Sanction Even Before Admission Confirmation
  • No Margin Money
  • Income Tax Benefits Under Section 80E Of It Act

BUSINESS LOAN

Expands Your Business With Loans At Low Interest Rates

  • No guarantor/ security required
  • Collateral-Free Business Loans
  • Simple Process And Quick Disbursement
IIFL Customer Care Number 1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance and NPS

IIFL Capital Services Support Whatsapp Number +91-9892691696
2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

ATTENTION INVESTORS

Risk Disclosure on Derivatives

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248.

We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This certificate demonstrates that IIFL as an organization has defined and put in place best-practice information security processes.

