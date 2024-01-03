iifl-logo
iifl-logo
slide icon
Bajaj Finance Limited

Enjoy high returns of upto 8.05% with Special Tenure of 50 Months

Senior Citizen:   0.25% Extra

Apply Now
slide icon
Shriram Finance Limited
Enjoy high returns of upto 8.05% with Special Tenure of 48 Months

Senior Citizen:   0.5% Extra

Apply Now

CORPORATE FD

Company NameRatingInterestTenure (Years)Senior Citizen
Shriram FinanceICRA AA+(Stable) AA+(Stable) by India Rating &amp; Research7.39% - 9%1 year - 5 years0.50%Apply NowMore Details
Bajaj FinanceCRISIL AAA/Stable ICRA AAA/Stable6.79% - 7.95%1 yr to 5 yrs0.55%Apply NowMore Details
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra FinanceAAA/Stable CRISIL AAA/Stable by India Rating7.1% - 8.35%1 yr to 5 yrs0.25%Apply NowMore Details
ICICI Home FinanceCRISIL AAA/Stable ICRA AAA/Stable AAA/Stable by CARE6.80% - 8.51%12 months to 60 months0.25%Apply NowMore Details
PNB Housing FinanceCRISIL AA/Stable &amp; CARE AA/Stable7.11% - 8.71%12 months to 60 months0.25%More Details

For more details you can contact your Relationship Manager.

Bank FD

Company Name
Interest
Tenure (years)
Senior Citizen
HDFC Bank5.75% - 7.75%1 yr to 10 yrs0.50%

HDFC Customer

Apply Now

Non HDFC Customer

Apply Now
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank4% - 8.75%7 days to 10 years0.50%
Apply Now
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.