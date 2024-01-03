WHAT DO YOU NEED TO START A BUSINESS?
Unsecured business loans are available in India from banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs). The primary objective is to provide for an expanding company’s immediate demands. To suit a business’s financial demands, the majority of financial institutions offer term and flexible loans. Business loans are often referred to as commercial loans. Individual business owners, closely owned corporations, partnership organizations, self-employed people, and store owners are all eligible for these loans. MSMEs can benefit a great deal from the additional capital using the MSME business loan.
The online business loan from IIFL Finance is the best loan for an upcoming company as a source of money for all your business needs. To avoid having to reduce important business expenses, the interest rate on the business loan is appealing and reasonable.
The rapid business loan application procedure is crafted to ensure that it is on par with becoming the best business loan in India through significant market research. We strive to meet your capital requirements as soon as possible with the help of online application process, eKYC, and minimal paperwork. You can receive a collateral-free business loan in just 24 hours. The attractive interest rates ensure that this is a win-win situation.
At IIFL, any Indian startup, SME, or large organization can apply for a business loan. The application, approval, and disbursal processes for our loans are incredibly simple and devoid of the official red tape that frequently accompanies bank loans.
Our business loan portal comes with a fast and efficient digital interface to eliminate the need for human contact and accelerate the entire business loan application procedure. The key features of an online business loan at IIFL include:
The business loan from IIFL finance comes with its own set of perks and advantages, here are some of them:
Planning, organizing, hiring employees, and other variables are all important when starting a firm. Without sufficient funding, it is very hard for these efforts to bear fruit. Business loans make it possible for owners to raise money in the right way, right away and lessen the likelihood of running out of money to cover their needs.
The most important aspect of appropriately funding a firm is obtaining the ideal business loan, which heavily depends on the interest rate of the loan. The business loan options from IIFL Finance are created to provide appealing and inexpensive business loan interest rates to help you achieve your business goals without putting a strain on your finances. You receive the best business loan interest rate in India when you borrow money from IIFL Finance. This rate is individualized based on your desired loan amount, the loan term, and your financial position.
Upto 36% p.a* effective from Sep 01,2024
Upto 5% + GST* effective from Sep 01,2024
Upto Rs. 2500/ + GST (if applicable)
24% p.a. +GST (if applicable)
Upto Rs.4000 + GST
Rs.500 + GST (If applicable)
As Applicable*
These charges shall be charged annually in accordance with the fee schedule provided by NESL and are subject to change by NESL.
|Within 6 months from the date of first drawdown
|7% of the outstanding loan amount together with applicable taxes
|On and from the 7th month and up till 24th month from the date of first drawdown
|5% of the outstanding loan amount together with applicable taxes
|After 24 month from date of first drawdown
|4% of the outstanding loan amount together with applicable taxes
Need a business loan urgently but don’t know whether you can qualify for one? Check out the eligibility requirements for our business loans listed here to ensure that your loan gets approval right away:
Your age must range between 23 and 65 while applying for a business loan. The business/company must be at least two years old. (Show your business is active.) You must have a credit score of 700 or higher.
Note: MSMEs, proprietors, Limited Liability Partnership companies, Public Limited Companies, Private Limited Companies, self-employed people, self-employed professionals (doctors, CAs, CSs, architects, etc.), and individual corporations are all eligible entities.
The following documents must be submitted by proprietorships, partnerships, Pvt. Ltd., LLPs, and one-person companies in order to complete the application.
Please note, If your mobile number is not registered with UIDAI for Aadhar, you will not able to do eKYC.
Check out the business loan EMI calculator to know exactly how much your EMI will turn out to be based on your requirements.
Suppose an unexpected circumstance, such as a funeral, a handicap, or a serious sickness, prevents you from paying back your business loan. In that circumstance, IIFL provides a selection of insurance options to support your protection and that of your company.
Our business loan insurance protects you against unforeseen circumstances like business interruption brought on by a natural disaster, serious sickness, or the borrower’s death.
To qualify for our business loan, you do not need to offer any security or collateral, such as real estate papers or gold jewelry. Almost all banking and financial institutions offer this service at affordable interest rates, and we are one of them. Our unsecured business loans safeguard your precious belongings from any risk.
Anyone above 23 and below 65 can apply for a business loan from us. When applying for a business loan, ensure your age lies between 23 and 65 to avoid rejection. Moreover, we also look at how old your ‘business’ is and consider ones that are at least two years old.
Although there are different minimum requirements, lending institutions like ours only require your business to be in operation for at least two years. However, most online lenders frequently demand that applicants have been operating for at least six to twelve months.
The maximum loan amount that we at IIFL can sanction is INR 50 lakh, whereas the minimum amount it can sanction is INR 40,000.
Small and medium-sized enterprises can now apply for specialized loans called SME loans to meet their short-term and long-term financial requirements. This loan helps the SME sector to provide large employment prospects at relatively modest capital costs and supports the industrialization of underdeveloped and rural areas.
