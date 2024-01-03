An IIFL Gold Loan is a quick and easy way to unlock the value of your gold for investment. Whether you are looking to invest in stocks, mutual funds, a business venture, or an emergency expense, you can get access to the money you need instantly. Our competitive interest rates, flexible loan repayment tenure, and instant approval make it an attractive option.
We understand that gold is very precious to our customers, and we ensure the full safety of their gold at all times. We maintain strict security protocol from door to door, ensuring your gold’s safe custody till repayment of the loan taken against it.
Stock marketing trading can be a tricky business. But the IIFL Gold Loan makes it easy for you to bring about a financial transformation in your life. With the help of our experienced professionals, you can invest strategically and reap maximum benefit from the gold loan.
It’s time to unlock the potential of your gold and take charge of your financial future with an IIFL Gold Loan! Get started today to experience the power of gold in investing.
Unlock up to 75% of the value of your gold
Get access to fast and reliable loan approvals with minimal paperwork required!
Select from a variety of convenient tenure flexibility up-to 24 months.
We guarantee that your gold is safeguarded and protected.
Benefit from our competitive annual interest rate beginning at 0.99% p.m.*
Forget the hassle of traditional paperwork and enjoy an efficient, digital experience with no tedious tasks.
0.99% Onward P.M.
([11.88% – 27% P.A.] Rates Vary According To The Loan Amount And Repayment Frequency)
₹0 Onward
(Varies Depending On Scheme Availed)
₹500.00
(Valuing An Asset To Reflect Its Current Market Rate)
Stock trading and investing can be intimidating and complicated. It requires expertise and knowledge to make sure you get the best return on your investment. Funding is also a major challenge. An IIFL Gold Loan is the perfect solution to this problem; with access to quick and easy finance, you can start investing in the market right away! Our team of experienced financial advisors and loan specialists will guide you through every step of the process and provide support throughout your journey.
Our promise is to provide you with timely services and complete transparency while making sure your gold remains safe at all times. We have a hassle-free online application process with quick approval for your convenience. Our competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and instant approval ensure that you are in control of your finances. We understand how important it is for our customers to safeguard their investments, which is why we take extra care to ensure that their gold is safe with us at all times.
A Gold Loan is a simple solution requiring little paperwork and speedy disbursal. A loan against gold is always accessible at IIFL without any hassle. Thanks to our flexible tenure and repayment choices, your monthly expenses will stay within your budget. Gold loans from IIFL are the best solution to get funds in a short time to meet your urgent financial requirements, whether personal or professional. Like any lender, we approve this secured form of loan for a particular percentage of the gold’s worth.
Like any standard loan, you can pay this back in monthly installments. And we return your mortgaged gold once you entirely repay the loan. However, the gold loan amount we approve and offer depends on various factors, such as the gold price on that day, the gold’s purity, and more.
Compared to conventional secured loans like a consumer durable loan, an instant gold loan frees you from any limitations on its usage. If you suddenly need money for a business venture or your child’s education, a gold loan is the instant savior you should look for. With decades of industry expertise, IIFL is an institution in which you can put your faith. We strive to be India’s most recognized and trusted gold loan company. We offer quick loan processing and same-day disbursal to simplify our gold loan process.
We ensure our consumers have a pleasant experience throughout to maintain our stellar reputation for our various services. So, a gold loan, where you mortgage your gold for urgent funds and repay in EMIs, is your way out of any unexpected financial problem.
Our loan against gold is all you need, regardless of your need for it—whether it’s for schooling, business expansion, a personal necessity, a medical emergency, or any other designated end-use.
At IIFL, you can avail a minimum gold loan of INR 3000 or the current market value of 1 gram of gold, whichever is higher.
No, a co-applicant must not be approved for a gold loan from IIFL. You must provide all of the information for the gold loan as outlined by the business’s terms and regulations to proceed with the registration.
This depends on the ornaments’ gold purity and the price of gold at that time. Visit the nearest IIFL Branch to make this payment. Simply type ‘IIFL gold loan near me’ into your favorite search engine to find our branch nearby.
There isn’t any maximum limit on the IIFL gold loan. The amount can go as high as the value of the gold you bring in for collateral.
We at IIFL are fully aware of the sentimental value that customers place on their jewels. For 24-hour surveillance at each of our branches, we have set up specialized safe rooms and CCTV cameras. The gold products pledged to us are entered into our systems, and each submission is stored away in tamper-proof packaging.
We will return the gold you pledged with us once you repay the entire gold loan. If you don’t repay the loan, IIFL will reluctantly put the loan up for auction. Periodic reminders for late interest payments will be sent to the borrowers, and at the end of the loan’s term, a last Notice will be sent out before the auction.
While the maximum tenure of the gold loan from IIFL is two years, the minimum tenure is one month.
Anyone living in India who is older than 18 years old is eligible to apply for a gold loan. All you have to do is offer your gold items, 18 karat or higher, as collateral.
Your ability to borrow a minimal amount is determined by the worth of your gold and the market price at which it may be sold in the event of default.
At IIFL, you won’t have to wait for more than a day to get your gold loan approval. Our experts will approve your loan within 24 hours while ensuring same-day disbursal.
No, you won’t have to pay any prepayment fine or charge for closing your gold loan with IIFL Finance. With 0% prepayment charges, IIFL makes foreclosure easier than ever.
Apart from the gold item and the necessary documents, you don’t need anything else to apply for a gold loan from IIFL.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.