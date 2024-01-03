iifl-logo
iifl-logo

National Pension System

  • Transparent Cost Structure
  • Simple to Administer
  • Central Grievance Management
  • Tax Advantage

Register NPS

Features Of NPS

A tax is a mandatory fee or financial charge levied by any government on an individual or an organization to collect revenue for public works providing the best facilities and infrastructure. The collected fund is then used to fund different public expenditure programs. If one fails to pay the taxes or refuse to contribute towards it will invite serious implications under the pre-defined law.

  • Government of India initiative, regulated by PFRDA
  • Open for all Indian citizens between 18-70 years
  • Unique and portable PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number)
  • Choice of PFM, investment option and asset class
  • Lumpsum withdrawal & purchase of annuity

NPS Prosperity Planner

Tax Benefits Under Nps

Deduction of upto10% of salary (Basic + DA) from taxable income u/s 80 CCD(2). This is over and above The limits u/s 80 CCE.

(Employer Contribution can be deducted as ‘Business Expense’ from their Profit & Loss Account)

Employer

01

Deduction of upto 10% salary (basic+DA) within theoverall ceiling of Rs. 1.50 Lakh u/s 80 CCE.

Employee Contribution

02

Deduction of up to Rs.50,000u/s 80 CCD (1B) from taxable income for additional contribution to NPS.

Voluntary Contribution

03

Type Of Account

Particular Tier I Tier II
Option of selection of the Account Mandatory Optional
Withdrawal Facility Available Conditional And Restricted Withdrawal 1 Withdrawal Anytime
Minimum Contribution at the time of A/c opening Rs. 500 Rs. 1000
Minimum amount of subsequent Contribution Rs. 500 Rs. 250
Minimum Contribution Required per year Rs. 1000
Minimum No. of Contribution per year One
Frequency of Contribution Permitted Unlimited Unlimited
Benefits of the account Pension Account Investment Account
Tax Exemptions Tax exemption Available Tax exemption not Available

Investment Options

Active choice

Active choice by subscriber from E,C, G & A

4 Fund Options Under NPS Active choice

Customer gets the following flexibilities:

  • Customer can realign portfolio in Active Choice Four Times in Year in a financial year
  • There are 4 funds / asset classes – Equities (E), Corporate Bonds (C), Government Securities (G) & Alternative Investment Schemes (A)one.

Auto choice

Auto Choice Investment across 3 funds is done in a life cycle as per age of the subscriber. Customer can switch between Active and Auto Choice twice in a financial year

3 Fund Options Under NPS Auto choice

It further offers choice between 3 life cycle funds:

  • Life Cycle Funds LC – 75 Aggressive
  • Life Cycle Funds LC – 50 Moderate
  • Life Cycle Funds LC – 25 Conservative

Choice Of Pension Fund Manager (PFM)

<p>LIC Pension Fund Ltd</p>

LIC Pension Fund Ltd

<p>HDFC Pension Mangement Comapany Ltd</p>

HDFC Pension Mangement Comapany Ltd

<p>UTI Retirement Solution Ltd</p>

UTI Retirement Solution Ltd

<p>Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd</p>

Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd

<p>SBI Pension Funds Private Ltd</p>

SBI Pension Funds Private Ltd

<p>ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Comapany Ltd</p>

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Comapany Ltd

<p>Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd</p>

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd

<p>Tata Pension Management Ltd</p>

Tata Pension Management Ltd

<p>Max Life Pension Funds Management Ltd</p>

Max Life Pension Funds Management Ltd

<p>Axis Pension Fund Management Ltd</p>

Axis Pension Fund Management Ltd

Partial Withdrawl

Allowed after 3 years of account opening

  • Up to 25% of Subscriber’s own Contribution can be withdrwan
  • For specific puposes like Higher Education, Child’s Marriage, Buying Home or Treatment of Critical illnesses etc.
  • Another 2 withdrawls allowed any time after the first withdrawlbution for availing of tax benfits u/s 80CCD (2) is treated as Employer Contribution and withdrawal is not.

Contribution for availing of tax benfits u/s 80CCD (2) is treated as Employer’s Contribution and withdrawal is not be permitted it.

icon

Higher Education

icon

Medical Insurance

icon

Family Security

icon

Marriage

Tax Treatment On Exit From Nps

Partial Withdrawal

Corpus Withdrawn is tax exempt

Annity Service Providers

ASP Schemes

Life Time Income

Life Time Income with capital refund

Life and Last survivor with 100% income

Life and Last survivor with 100% income with capital refund

NPS: Family Income (Annuity to subscriber and after he/she  expires, annuity to spouse)

CHARGES

Intermediary Charge Head Service Charges How Debited
KFintech CRA PRA Opening charges Rs 39.36 To be collected upfront
Annual PRA Maintenance cost per account Rs 57.63 Cancellation of Units
Charge per transaction Rs 3.36 Cancellation of Units
POP Initial subscriber registration Rs 400 To be collected upfront
Initial Contribution/Subsequent Contribution 0.50% of contribution (Min. Rs 20 Max. Rs 25000) To be collected upfront
All Non-Financial Transactions Rs 20 To be collected upfront
Custodian Asset Servicing charges 0.0032% p.a Through NAV deduction
PF Charges Investment Management Fee 0.01% p.a Through NAV deduction
NPST Reimbursement of Expenses 0.005% p.a Through NAV deduction

Subscriber can exit from the scheme after 10 years of account opening or attainment of retirement age whichever comes first

Subscribers Joining Between 18-60 Years:

Subscribers Joining Between 18-60 Years Exit on Maturity Upon Death (Irrespective Of Cause)
Up to 20% of Corpus can be withdrawn in lump sum Up to 60% of Corpus can be withdrawn in lump sum Accumulated pension wealth (100%) would be paid to the nominee / legal heir of the subscriber
Balance amount to be invested in Annuity Balance amount to be invested in Annuity There would not be any purchase of annuity/ monthly pension.
If Corpus < Rs. 1 lac, then Subscriber can withdraw the entire corpus If Corpus < Rs. 2 lac, then Subscriber can withdraw the entire corpus The nominee, if so wishes, has the option to purchase annuity of the total corpus.

Subscribers Joining Between 60-65 Years:

Normal (Completion of The 3 Year) Premature Exit (Before 3 Year) Upon Death
Up to 60% of Corpus can be withdrawn in lump sum Up to 20% of Corpus can be withdrawn in lump sum Accumulated pension wealth (100%) would be paid to the nominee / legal heir of the subscriber
Balance (Min. 40%) amount to be invested in Annuity Balance( Min. 80%) amount to be invested in Annuity
If Corpus < Rs. 2 lac, then Subscriber can withdraw the entire corpus If Corpus < Rs. 1 lac, then employee can withdraw the entire corpus

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.