National Pension System
A tax is a mandatory fee or financial charge levied by any government on an individual or an organization to collect revenue for public works providing the best facilities and infrastructure. The collected fund is then used to fund different public expenditure programs. If one fails to pay the taxes or refuse to contribute towards it will invite serious implications under the pre-defined law.
Deduction of upto10% of salary (Basic + DA) from taxable income u/s 80 CCD(2). This is over and above The limits u/s 80 CCE.
(Employer Contribution can be deducted as ‘Business Expense’ from their Profit & Loss Account)
Employer
Deduction of upto 10% salary (basic+DA) within theoverall ceiling of Rs. 1.50 Lakh u/s 80 CCE.
Employee Contribution
Deduction of up to Rs.50,000u/s 80 CCD (1B) from taxable income for additional contribution to NPS.
Voluntary Contribution
|Particular
|Tier I
|Tier II
|Option of selection of the Account
|Mandatory
|Optional
|Withdrawal Facility Available
|Conditional And Restricted Withdrawal
|1 Withdrawal Anytime
|Minimum Contribution at the time of A/c opening
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 1000
|Minimum amount of subsequent Contribution
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 250
|Minimum Contribution Required per year
|Rs. 1000
|–
|Minimum No. of Contribution per year
|One
|–
|Frequency of Contribution Permitted
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Benefits of the account
|Pension Account
|Investment Account
|Tax Exemptions
|Tax exemption Available
|Tax exemption not Available
Active choice by subscriber from E,C, G & A
4 Fund Options Under NPS Active choice
Customer gets the following flexibilities:
Auto Choice Investment across 3 funds is done in a life cycle as per age of the subscriber. Customer can switch between Active and Auto Choice twice in a financial year
3 Fund Options Under NPS Auto choice
It further offers choice between 3 life cycle funds:
LIC Pension Fund Ltd
HDFC Pension Mangement Comapany Ltd
UTI Retirement Solution Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd
SBI Pension Funds Private Ltd
ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Comapany Ltd
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd
Tata Pension Management Ltd
Max Life Pension Funds Management Ltd
Axis Pension Fund Management Ltd
Allowed after 3 years of account opening
Contribution for availing of tax benfits u/s 80CCD (2) is treated as Employer’s Contribution and withdrawal is not be permitted it.
Higher Education
Medical Insurance
Family Security
Marriage
Partial Withdrawal
Corpus Withdrawn is tax exempt
Life Time Income
Life Time Income with capital refund
Life and Last survivor with 100% income
Life and Last survivor with 100% income with capital refund
NPS: Family Income (Annuity to subscriber and after he/she expires, annuity to spouse)
|Intermediary
|Charge Head
|Service Charges
|How Debited
|KFintech CRA
|PRA Opening charges
|Rs 39.36
|To be collected upfront
|Annual PRA Maintenance cost per account
|Rs 57.63
|Cancellation of Units
|Charge per transaction
|Rs 3.36
|Cancellation of Units
|POP
|Initial subscriber registration
|Rs 400
|To be collected upfront
|Initial Contribution/Subsequent Contribution
|0.50% of contribution (Min. Rs 20 Max. Rs 25000)
|To be collected upfront
|All Non-Financial Transactions
|Rs 20
|To be collected upfront
|Custodian
|Asset Servicing charges
|0.0032% p.a
|Through NAV deduction
|PF Charges
|Investment Management Fee
|0.01% p.a
|Through NAV deduction
|NPST
|Reimbursement of Expenses
|0.005% p.a
|Through NAV deduction
Subscriber can exit from the scheme after 10 years of account opening or attainment of retirement age whichever comes first
|Subscribers Joining Between 18-60 Years
|Exit on Maturity
|Upon Death (Irrespective Of Cause)
|Up to 20% of Corpus can be withdrawn in lump sum
|Up to 60% of Corpus can be withdrawn in lump sum
|Accumulated pension wealth (100%) would be paid to the nominee / legal heir of the subscriber
|Balance amount to be invested in Annuity
|Balance amount to be invested in Annuity
|There would not be any purchase of annuity/ monthly pension.
|If Corpus < Rs. 1 lac, then Subscriber can withdraw the entire corpus
|If Corpus < Rs. 2 lac, then Subscriber can withdraw the entire corpus
|The nominee, if so wishes, has the option to purchase annuity of the total corpus.
|Normal (Completion of The 3 Year)
|Premature Exit (Before 3 Year)
|Upon Death
|Up to 60% of Corpus can be withdrawn in lump sum
|Up to 20% of Corpus can be withdrawn in lump sum
|Accumulated pension wealth (100%) would be paid to the nominee / legal heir of the subscriber
|Balance (Min. 40%) amount to be invested in Annuity
|Balance( Min. 80%) amount to be invested in Annuity
|If Corpus < Rs. 2 lac, then Subscriber can withdraw the entire corpus
|If Corpus < Rs. 1 lac, then employee can withdraw the entire corpus
