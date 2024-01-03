Non-Convertible Debenture
NCD investment are listed on the open stock markets and exchanges.
Interest on NCD investment is paid by a direct bank credit.
Issuance and Trading of NCD investment is in the demat form only.
Only companies with a good credit rating can issue secured NCDs.
NCD are known as Non-Convertible Debenture. Its a financial instrument that companies use to raise funds for specific financial goals. NCDs are fixed income instrument with fixed interest rate and maturity date. NCDs are listed on stock exchanges with a unique ISIN number. Through NCDs, based on the terms defined, investors can earn interest at different intervals i.e. monthly, quarterly, annually, or cumulatively. Principal amount is repaid to an investor at the end of the tenure of NCD.
