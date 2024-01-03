iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Non-Convertible Debenture 

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry’s standard dummy text

FEATURES OF NCDS

Easily Tradable

Easily Tradable

NCD investment are listed on the open stock markets and exchanges.

Direct Bank Credit

Direct Bank Credit

Interest on NCD investment is paid by a direct bank credit.

Digitalised

Digitalised

Issuance and Trading of NCD investment is in the demat form only.

Lower Risk

Lower Risk

Only companies with a good credit rating can issue secured NCDs.

NCD FAQs

What is NCD?

NCD are known as Non-Convertible Debenture. Its a financial instrument that companies use to raise funds for specific financial goals. NCDs are fixed income instrument with fixed interest rate and maturity date. NCDs are listed on stock exchanges with a unique ISIN number. Through NCDs, based on the terms defined, investors can earn interest at different intervals i.e. monthly, quarterly, annually, or cumulatively. Principal amount is repaid to an investor at the end of the tenure of NCD.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.