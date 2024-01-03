Trade in secondary bond market through IIFL Securities

You can do trading in secondary bond market through your IIFL Securities Demat account. Secondary bond market means market of bonds that have already been issued. The benefit of investing and trading in bonds is that you get a fixed, assured rate of return on your investment. (stocks, real estate etc which have huge volatility and not have any fixed returns), but bonds give a fixed interest rate on your investment.

Investing and trading in bonds not only diversify your investment portfolio but also you will get a fixed income periodically (Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly and Annually). This will reduce the risk of your investment portfolio and acts like a hedging properties against any capital depreciation. The probability of default in payment of interest and principal, when they become due, is very low in case of bonds that have high credit rating such as A and above. Bonds that have low credit rating try to compensate for the higher risk of default by giving higher interest rate. Currently, ‘A’ rating bonds are giving an average, annual fixed return of around 12%. This is higher than the interest rate that you can get on fixed deposits. 10-year government bonds are giving a return of around 7%, currently. Bonds are issued both by Central Govt., State Govt., PSU Entity, Municipal Entity, Private Entity, and Corporates. You can invest in any of them through your Demat account.

