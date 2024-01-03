iifl-logo
Your will writing partner that helps you put all your assets in one place. So that your family is secured both financially and legally.

Having a plan to accumulate and multiply wealth is important but it is equally important to have a plan to distribute your wealth to those you wish to inherit after you. Having a Will in place helps you take care of this.

Why do I need a will service?

Basic Will (Online)

₹4,999
15 Mins

  • For simple drafting
  • Asset details not asked

Detailed Will (Online)

₹4,999
15 Mins

  • For simple drafting
  • Asset details not asked

Customised Will

₹4,999
15 Mins

  • For simple drafting
  • Asset details not asked

Joint Will

₹4,999
15 Mins

  • For simple drafting
  • Asset details not asked

Family Trust

₹4,999
15 Mins

  • For simple drafting
  • Asset details not asked

Others Services

₹4,999
15 Mins

  • For simple drafting
  • Asset details not asked

Why should you write your Will today?

Indians don’t have the habit of listing down their assets on a piece of paper

Their families are totally unaware of many investments, savings done by the individual in their life

Families then start drifting apart due to fights and confusions around inheritance

Writing a Will solves both problems in a very simple manner

Will Jini was founded with the vision to make every Indian household to have a Will written

OUR USP

  • Online Will Drafting
  • No lawyers
  • No meetings
  • No Calls

Do It Yourself

01
  • Clear cut pricing
  • No hidden charges
  • Expert legal support

Affordable & Reliable

02
  • 256 bit encrypted
  • No misuse of personal /
    financial data

100% Confidential

03
  • Depending on case to case basis
  • Offline Will Drafting
  • Family Trusts
  • Business Succession

Multiple Solutions

04

IMPORTANCE OF WILL

Why will writing is important? A will is made by person for following reasons:

  • Will document is to inform wishes to family for smooth transfer of wealth
  • Will is a guide to family for wealth distribution without any misunderstanding or disputes
  • Without a Will, family has to get Succession Certificate from court of law which may take about 6-12 months and heavy legal cost, till such order wealth distribution is kept pending
  • Will can include business succession for smooth continuation of future business income to family
  • Will is a part of Financial and Tax planning process

Will Service FAQS

When and How can a Will be cancelled?

One can cancel/revoke their Will at any point of time or even by making a fresh Will. Once a Will is made all the past/old Wills stand cancelled. A Will can be revoked in the following ways:-

  • By execution of a subsequent Will
  • By writing and declaring an intention to revoke the Will
  • By burning, tearing or otherwise destroying the Will

Will I or my legal heirs be required to pay Income tax or any other taxes in respect to properties under the will?

What is a Will?

What is the benefit of preparing a Will?

What will happen if I don’t make a will?

