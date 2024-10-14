Indices may open positive on October 14 tracking Gift Nifty and global markets. At 7.09 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 25100 levels, at a premium of 50 points.
On October 11, the market experienced a rangebound trading session, ending flat for the third day in a row. The Nifty 50 faced challenges in closing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average of 25,050 but managed to hold the support level of 24,900. Additionally, volatility decreased noticeably from its peak earlier in the week.
Global markets:
In Asia, Japanese markets were closed for a holiday, while Taiwan’s markets fell by 0.5%. Conversely, the Kospi gained 0.5%.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 409.74 points, or 0.97%, closing at 42,863.86. The S&P 500 increased by 34.98 points, or 0.61%, reaching 5,815.03, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 60.89 points, or 0.33%, finishing at 18,342.94.
FII & DII Data:
On October 11, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities valued at ₹4,162 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth ₹3,730 crore on the same day.
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