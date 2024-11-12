Indices may start on a flat note on November 12. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 24,224.5 earlier this morning.

On November 11, in a highly volatile session, Indian indices ended on mixed note. The Sensex edged up by 9.83 points, or 0.01%, to close at 79,496.15. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped 6.90 points, or 0.03%, ending at 24,141.30.

Global markets:

Asian markets traded mixed in early Tuesday session as investors remained cautious. This is despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average continuing its post-election rally and closing at a record high.

Wall Street’s major indexes closed at record highs on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.10% to finish at 6,001.35 points. The Nasdaq increased by 0.06%, closing at 19,298.76 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.69% to end at 44,293.13 points.