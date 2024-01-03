Let us start with a rhetorical question. If Rs.1000 grows to Rs.1,368 in 3 years, what is your return. A very simple answer would be 368/3 = Rs.122.70 per year or 12.27% annual return on investment of Rs.1000. Is that correct? No, it is wrong because this is simple interest and we need compounded returns or CAGR returns. But how to calculate CAGR returns?

We will come back to the methodology, but let us look at the concept. If 1000 X 1.11 X 1.11 X 1.11 = Rs.1,368, what is the CAGR? The CAGR or compounded annual growth rate is not 12.27% but 11%. The CAGR calculator helps you to determine just that. Before we look at the CAGR calculator online, let us begin with understanding the concept of CAGR better. We will also touch upon CAGR calculator for SIP in mutual funds and CAGR calculator for stocks. It is over to CAGR calculator India.