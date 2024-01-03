What is Dividend Yield?

Before we get into the idea of dividend yield calculator, let us first spend a moment on Dividend yield. Now, dividend yield is different from dividend pay-out. While dividend pay-out measures the ratio of the DPS to the EPS, the dividend yield is a ratio of the DPS to the market price of the stock.

In short, dividend yield calculates the rupee amount of a company’s current annual dividend per share divided by its current stock price. For example, a company with a stock price of Rs.100 and paying dividend of Rs.4 per share, has a dividend yield of 4%.

Why do dividend yields change over time. If the company is expecting growth in earnings and revenue, they may project a dividend increase. If the company is expecting slowing and/or declining earnings and revenue, they may project keeping the dividend the same. All these factors will impact the dividend yield. One way to measure the dividend yield in a jiffy is by using a dividend yield calculator.

There is an important merit in using this dividend yield calculator. Of course, it helps you figure out the dividend yield of a stock, but that is most basic utility. The dividend yield calculator also helps you to screen companies based on the dividend yield. That is where the real importance of a dividend yield calculator comes into play.