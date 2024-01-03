Dividend Yield Is
Among the many things that Indian shareholders love is liberal dividends. That explains the attraction for PSU stocks as most of these PSU stocks are extremely liberal on dividend pay-outs and carry hugely attractive dividend yields. One way to understand how much dividends companies are paying is through the dividend yield calculator.
Let us first spend a moment on the concept of dividend itself before going to dividend yield calculator. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid back to shareholders as return on investment. Normally, companies that pay regular dividends are financially stable companies with a track record and pedigree. Utility stocks and consumer discretionary stocks are classic examples of companies that traditionally pay healthy dividends.
Before we get into the idea of dividend yield calculator, let us first spend a moment on Dividend yield. Now, dividend yield is different from dividend pay-out. While dividend pay-out measures the ratio of the DPS to the EPS, the dividend yield is a ratio of the DPS to the market price of the stock.
In short, dividend yield calculates the rupee amount of a company’s current annual dividend per share divided by its current stock price. For example, a company with a stock price of Rs.100 and paying dividend of Rs.4 per share, has a dividend yield of 4%.
Why do dividend yields change over time. If the company is expecting growth in earnings and revenue, they may project a dividend increase. If the company is expecting slowing and/or declining earnings and revenue, they may project keeping the dividend the same. All these factors will impact the dividend yield. One way to measure the dividend yield in a jiffy is by using a dividend yield calculator.
There is an important merit in using this dividend yield calculator. Of course, it helps you figure out the dividend yield of a stock, but that is most basic utility. The dividend yield calculator also helps you to screen companies based on the dividend yield. That is where the real importance of a dividend yield calculator comes into play.
The dividend yield calculator calculates the dividend yield using the following formula:
Dividend yield = Current annual dividend per share / current stock price
Let us take an example to understand the kind of output that dividend yield calculator India can generate. For example, if you open the dividend yield calculator online and input details like Rs.2 dividends paid annually by Company X with a stock price of Rs.60 then the dividend yield calculator India will immediately work out the dividend yield as 3.33%.
In short, 2/60 = 3.33%
Since the dividend yield is based on current market price and the current market price keeps changing, the dividend yield keeps changing over time. A typical dividend yield calculator considers the rolling four quarters dividends in real time and divides the price of the stock in real time. So, you get the dividend yield updated at all times.
The interpretation of the dividend yield calculator is perhaps the most interesting part. Remember, just saying that high dividend yield is good and low yield is bad, is not good enough. You need to get into finer aspects of the dividend yield calculator. Here is how.
Interpreting the dividend yield calculator output
In reality, dividend yield is just one of the many parameters to look at in evaluating the attractiveness of the stock. Investors will have to look at other factors also to decide which company’s stock is better to own. That is the bottom line and that is where as a decision support system, the dividend yield calculator comes in extremely handy.
The dividend yield calculator estimates the potential income an investor may derive from a stock investment. This calculation considers both the stock’s current market price and the company’s annual dividend payment. Subsequently, it computes the dividend yield as a percentage, indicating the yield relative to the stock’s market price. Here’show to calculate dividend yield:
Dividend Yield = (Annual Dividend Paid / Purchased Price) * 100
As an example, in the case of a stock offering an annual dividend of Rs 12 and acquired at Rs 335, the computation of the dividend yield would be conducted in the following manner:
Dividend Yield = (12 / 335) * 100 = 3.58%
Suppose you had allocated an investment of Rs 33,500 in this particular stock. In such a scenario, you could anticipate receiving a dividend payment of Rs 1,200 from this investment and any potential capital gains. This instance illustrates how the dividend yield calculator expeditiously evaluates the projected income from a stock investment, represented as a percentage of the total investment.
A dividend signifies allocating a company’s profits to its shareholders, a decision typically made by the company’s board of directors. These dividend payments are frequently disbursed every quarter and can be provided as cash or reinvested as additional company shares. On the other hand, the dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividend per share by the share price, expressed as a percentage, such as 2.5%. Shareholders who hold common stock in dividend-paying companies are entitled to receive these distributions, provided they possess the stock before the ex-dividend date.
You should adhere to these easy instructions if you want to properly utilize the Dividend Yield Calculator from IIFL
Remember that while a higher dividend yield might be appealing, other aspects, like the company’s financial condition, should also be considered. This helps in interpreting the findings in the context of your investing goals and risk tolerance. Use the calculator as a resource to assist you in making investing decisions, but for a well-informed investment plan, always do your homework and think about consulting financial professionals.
Here are the advantages associated with dividend payments:
