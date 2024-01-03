iifl-logo
EBITDA Margin Calculator

One of the most commonly used metrics in analyzing the financials of a company is the EBITDA or the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Many of the capital intensive companies do not make profits because the interest and depreciation costs are too high in the early days of such businesses and it takes time to build the business. In such cases, the EBITDA is used to measure profitability instead of net profit.

When the EBITDA is divided by the net sales for the period, you get EBITDA margins. The two very important calculators from a financial analysis perspective are the EBITDA Margin Calculator and the EBITDA Calculator. While the EBITDA Margin Calculator helps you to capture the margins at an operating level using inputs, the EBITDA Calculator helps you to just calculate the EBITDA.

WHAT IS EBITDA?

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is a measurement that is used very commonly and popularly by investors, investment bankers and analysts to determine the core or intrinsic strength of an organization’s operating performance. The idea of looking at the operating performance is to look at that part of the business which is core and sustainable from a long term view. Such calculations can be automated using the EBITDA Calculator and the EBITDA Margin Calculator.

Essentially, what the EBITDA Margin Calculator and the EBITDA Calculator does is that it gives an indication of a company’s earnings before payment of interest and taxes, as determined by adding back amortization and depreciation. To better understand the EBITDA Margin Calculator and the EBITDA Calculator let us first understand the formula for calculation of EBITDA.

The formula for EBITDA is:

EBITDA = EBIT + Depreciation + Amortization

Hence to understand EBITDA, it becomes logically important to understand EBIT or the Earnings before interest and taxes. Now, Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is a measurement that is commonly employed in accounting and finance as an indicator of a company’s profit. It includes all expenses except interest and any income tax expenses. In other words, EBIT is the difference between operating revenues and operating expenses.

EBITDA and EBITDA margins

EBITDA margin is a measure of a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as a proportion of net sales or revenues that it has earned. What exactly does EBITDA indicate?

EBITDA provides an indication of how much cash a company earned from its core business, while EBITDA margin indicates how much cash the company earned from its core business in relation to its net sales. Note that net sales here is the sales (net of excise/GST).

 

The formula for EBITDA margin is:

EBITDA Margin = EBITDA / Total Revenue

Both the EBITDA and the EBITDA margin can be easily calculated using the EBITDA Margin Calculator or the EBITDA Calculator as the requirement may be.

How to calculate EBITDA?

You can either calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margins manually or by using the EBITDA Margin Calculator or the EBITDA Calculator. The use of calculators are recommended as they are quicker and also more accurate. But let us also understand the methodology that the EBITDA Margin Calculator and the EBITDA Calculator actually use and what goes on in the background before you get the output. There are basically two approaches.

 

Approach 1: Start from bottom-line and move up to EBITDA

The formula under this method is as under

EBITDA = Net Income + Interest + Taxes + Depreciation + Amortization

You essentially start with the net income or the net profit as you prefer to call it. In order to calculate EBITDA, add back the interest and tax items to the net income and also add back the depreciation and amortization (if any) to this number. The result you get is the EBITDA.

 

Approach 2: Start from the operating profits in this case

The formula under this method is as under

EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization

In this approach, start with operating profit or operating income and just add back the depreciation and amortization.

Importance and Limitations of EBITDA:

On the positive side, EBITDA is important because it looks at the business from operating perspective. Also, it is very useful for capital allocation in case of multiple business lines and also very useful as an analytical tool for loss making companies or for projects with long gestations. However, EBITDA approach has its limitations too. Here are few of them.

The truth is that when you evaluate a business, outlays like taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization do matter a lot. Also, it often happens that businesses with huge debt or fixed assets can try and paint a rosy picture by using EBITDA instead of PAT. That is why, EBITDA is always best used in conjunction with other measures of profitability. Needless to say, your job of calculating these parameters / ratios is simplified by instruments like the EBITDA Margin Calculator or the EBITDA Calculator.

What is EBITDA Margin?

The EBITDA ratio pertains to the correlation between a company’s net sales and its operating profit, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization. There are several variations of EBITDA, including EBIT and EBITA. This metric proves more valuable for assessing a company’s financial stability and operational profitability.
The reason is that EBITDA does not account for external expenses such as depreciation, amortization, taxes, and interest on debt. EBITDA is a unique financial measure because it closely approximates a company’s profitability and cash flow. However, it’s essential to note that EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP metric compared to its counterparts.

How to Use the EBITDA Calculator?

The EBITDA calculator is user-friendly and straightforward.

  • Step 1 – By applying the provided EBITDA calculation formula, the EBITDA margin calculator will perform the EBITDA margin calculation automatically.
  • Step 2 –You must input the company’s net sales, raw material expenses, employee expenditures, and other operational costs.
  • Step 3 –Instantly, you will obtain the results for both EBITDA and the EBITDA margin.
  • Step 4 – Here’s how to calculate EBITDA:

EBITDA = Net sales – raw material costs – employee costs – other operating expenses.

Net sales represent the cumulative revenue generated from the company’s products within a specified timeframe. Raw material costs denote the expenditures incurred to procure the necessary materials for manufacturing their products.

Employee costs encompass various expenses associated with employing individuals within the company, including salaries, incentives, training and development, and paid leave. Other expenses for the company’s core operations include rent, insurance, power and fuel, and repair costs.

After obtaining a company’s EBITDA, here’s how to calculate EBITDA margin:

EBITDA margin = EBITDA/Sales*100.

Here’s an EBITDA calculation example:

Particulars Amount (in Rs)
Net sales 2,00,000
Raw material costs 1,00,000
Employee costs 20,000
Other operating expenses 10,000
Total operating expenses 1,30,000

EBITDA of the company = Net sales – raw material costs- employee costs – other operating expenses

= Rs 2,00,000 – Rs 1,00,000 – Rs 20,000 – Rs 10,000

EBITDA = Rs 70,0000

EBITDA margin = EBITDA/Net sales x 100

= 70000/200000 x 100

= 35%

How does an EBITDA calculator work?

Usually, you need to input both revenue and expenses, and the calculator proceeds to perform the following computation to determine the EBITDA

EBITDA = Sales – (Raw Material Cost + Employee Costs + Other Operating expenses)

How can an EBITDA calculator help you?

An EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) calculator may be useful for businesses and investors. This financial statistic, which serves as a critical indicator of an organization’s operational success, is calculated by excluding several non-operating costs and other financial considerations to concentrate entirely on an organization’s core profitability.

An automated and organized method of calculating EBITDA is provided by an EBITDA calculator, which simplifies this challenging computation. It assists business owners in determining the financial stability, profitability, and operational effectiveness of their organization, empowering them to decide on their operations, investments, and financial strategy.

EBITDA calculators are useful for investors when assessing possible investment possibilities. With the help of this tool, they may evaluate a target company’s profitability quickly and without becoming mired down in the specifics of accounting and financial reporting. This simplification makes it simpler to compare various investment possibilities and makes it easier to spot businesses with good cash flow and operational success.

Advantages of using IIFL’s EBITDA calculator

The EBITDA calculator from IIFL offers several significant benefits for companies and investors that want to evaluate financial performance and make wise decisions.

  • In the first place, it streamlines the sometimes difficult and time-consuming process of determining EBITDA.
  • This convenient tool removes the need for manual computations, lowering the possibility of mistakes and giving users back important time.
  • IIFL’s EBITDA calculator will likely produce accurate and trustworthy results. Users may put their trust in the computations’ accuracy, which is essential for making wise financial decisions.

Given that IIFL (India Infoline Finance Limited) is a reputable financial company with a history of providing dependable financial services.

