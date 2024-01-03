How to calculate EBITDA?

You can either calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margins manually or by using the EBITDA Margin Calculator or the EBITDA Calculator. The use of calculators are recommended as they are quicker and also more accurate. But let us also understand the methodology that the EBITDA Margin Calculator and the EBITDA Calculator actually use and what goes on in the background before you get the output. There are basically two approaches.

Approach 1: Start from bottom-line and move up to EBITDA

The formula under this method is as under

EBITDA = Net Income + Interest + Taxes + Depreciation + Amortization

You essentially start with the net income or the net profit as you prefer to call it. In order to calculate EBITDA, add back the interest and tax items to the net income and also add back the depreciation and amortization (if any) to this number. The result you get is the EBITDA.

Approach 2: Start from the operating profits in this case

The formula under this method is as under

EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization

In this approach, start with operating profit or operating income and just add back the depreciation and amortization.

Importance and Limitations of EBITDA:

On the positive side, EBITDA is important because it looks at the business from operating perspective. Also, it is very useful for capital allocation in case of multiple business lines and also very useful as an analytical tool for loss making companies or for projects with long gestations. However, EBITDA approach has its limitations too. Here are few of them.

The truth is that when you evaluate a business, outlays like taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization do matter a lot. Also, it often happens that businesses with huge debt or fixed assets can try and paint a rosy picture by using EBITDA instead of PAT. That is why, EBITDA is always best used in conjunction with other measures of profitability. Needless to say, your job of calculating these parameters / ratios is simplified by instruments like the EBITDA Margin Calculator or the EBITDA Calculator.