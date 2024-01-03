NPV Calculation Formula

The procedure entails intricate computations, and utilising an NPV calculator in India is often more prudent. However, there are situations where understanding how it functions can be beneficial. Here’s how to calculate NPV:

NPV = [Cn/(1+r) ^n], where n={0-N}

Where,

Cn = difference of cash flows

r = Discount rate

n = Time in years

You need to follow the selection criteria concerning the usage of the net present value. The calculation of NPV will result in three possible outcomes:

Positive NPV: In this scenario, incoming cash’s present value exceeds outgoing cash’s present value. This represents an optimal condition for investing. Negative NPV: In this case, the present value of incoming cash falls short of the present value of outgoing cash. This scenario is unfavourable, and any project displaying this NPV should be declined. Zero NPV: In this circumstance, the present value of incoming cash matches the present value of outgoing cash. The decision to accept or reject the project is discretionary.

Let’s explore the functioning of the NPV calculator through an example. You’ve put Rs 1.1 crore into a project with a five-year projected duration. The expected cash flow from the project amounts to Rs 1 crore annually. The discount rate is set at 5%.

In the case of fixed yearly cash inflows, the NPV is positive, indicating that the project or investment is worthwhile.

Now, if varying amounts characterize the nature of cash inflows every year.

Example

Suppose Nice Ltd is considering expanding its business and is prepared to invest Rs 10,00,000. This investment is expected to yield cash inflows of Rs. 1,00,000 in the first year, Rs. 2,50,000 in the second year, Rs. 3,50,000 in the third year, Rs. 2,65,000 in the fourth year, and Rs. 4,15,000 in the fifth year. Assuming a discount rate of 9%, let’s see how to calculate NPV with example:

Year Flow Present value Computation 0 -10,00,000 -10,00,000 – 1 1,00,000 91,743 1,00,000 /(1.09)1 2 2,50,000 2,10,419 2,50,000 / (1.09)2 3 3,50,000 2,70,264 3,50,000 / (1.09)3 4 2,65,000 1,87,732 2,65,000 / (1.09)4 5 4,15,000 2,69,721 415000 / (1.09)5

In this case, the cash inflow of Rs. 1,00,000 occurring at the end of the first year is subject to a discount rate of 9%, resulting in a present value of Rs. 91,743. Similarly, the cash inflow of Rs. 2,50,000 at the end of the second year is discounted, resulting in a present value of Rs. 2,10,429, and so on for subsequent years.

The cumulative sum of the present values of cash inflows over all five years amounts to Rs. 10,29,879. Considering the initial investment of Rs. 10,00,000, the NPV calculates to Rs. 29,879.

As the NPV demonstrates a positive value, this investment proves to be profitable. Consequently, Nice Ltd is justified in proceeding with the expansion plan.