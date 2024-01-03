Present Value Of Cash Inflows (PVIFA)
Net Present Value (NPV)
The concept of present value is based on the concept of time value. Since money has time value, a rupee today is more valuable than a rupee after one year. In any investment or in any project, the net present value or NPV is one of the most important factors. You always need projects that give positive NPV as otherwise the project or investment is not viable in the first place.
In this segment we look at the net present value calculator or the NPV calculator online. The net present value calculator or the NPV calculator is a kind of software that enables you to estimate the net present value of the project or investment based on a hurdle rate or IRR as it is popularly known as. Here we look at the NPV calculator formula as well as the NPV calculator with steps in detail.
Before we understand NPV calculator or net present value calculator, let us first understand what is this concept of NPV? To put in simple terms, the NPV or the Net Present Value is a simple tool that estimates the difference between the present value of future cash flows and the amount of the current investment. Let me explain. If you invest Rs.10 lakh, then the present value of the future returns should be more than the current investment. Only then it has positive NPV. That is evidenced by the NPV calculator.
The present value of your expected future cash flow is derived by discounting these cash flows at a specific hurdle rate of return, which is normally the cost of capital. NPV is most popular when you evaluate mega infrastructure projects, mergers and acquisitions and all types of investments. When you put the NPV as zero and calculate the implied yield of the cash flows, that figure is called the internal rate of return or IRR
From the concept of the net present value or NPV we derive the idea of the NPV calculator or the net present value calculator. The NPV calculator or the net present value calculator is a method of estimating the NPV of a project based on future cash flows, initial investment and the hurdle rate. Once you feed in this basic information, you get the NPV in a jiffy. Why is the NPV calculator so important. That is because NPV lies at the core of any project analysis and therefore an in-depth understanding of this concept helps you to make sound investment decisions. You can mathematically look at is as under.
NPV = (Present value of cash flows) – (Initial Investment)
It is a comprehensive evaluation technique as it takes into account the effect of time on the cash flows and also the cost of capital or the hurdle rate.
The NPV calculator helps you to calculate the NPV of a project or investment in quick time. But it is important to understand how the process flow of this NPV works. Let us put down some key points.
The NPV calculator helps you to decide if an investment or a project is worth it or not. The net present value is a pure financial metrics and you need to apply other non-financial parameters also before taking a final decision on the project. That is the gist of the NPV calculator.
Once the NPV is calculated, you have 3 possible outcomes:
Here are some of the popular uses of NPV as calculated by the NPV Calculator.
The procedure entails intricate computations, and utilising an NPV calculator in India is often more prudent. However, there are situations where understanding how it functions can be beneficial. Here’s how to calculate NPV:
NPV = [Cn/(1+r) ^n], where n={0-N}
Where,
Cn = difference of cash flows
r = Discount rate
n = Time in years
You need to follow the selection criteria concerning the usage of the net present value. The calculation of NPV will result in three possible outcomes:
Let’s explore the functioning of the NPV calculator through an example. You’ve put Rs 1.1 crore into a project with a five-year projected duration. The expected cash flow from the project amounts to Rs 1 crore annually. The discount rate is set at 5%.
In the case of fixed yearly cash inflows, the NPV is positive, indicating that the project or investment is worthwhile.
Now, if varying amounts characterize the nature of cash inflows every year.
Example
Suppose Nice Ltd is considering expanding its business and is prepared to invest Rs 10,00,000. This investment is expected to yield cash inflows of Rs. 1,00,000 in the first year, Rs. 2,50,000 in the second year, Rs. 3,50,000 in the third year, Rs. 2,65,000 in the fourth year, and Rs. 4,15,000 in the fifth year. Assuming a discount rate of 9%, let’s see how to calculate NPV with example:
|Year
|Flow
|Present value
|Computation
|0
|-10,00,000
|-10,00,000
|–
|1
|1,00,000
|91,743
|1,00,000 /(1.09)1
|2
|2,50,000
|2,10,419
|2,50,000 / (1.09)2
|3
|3,50,000
|2,70,264
|3,50,000 / (1.09)3
|4
|2,65,000
|1,87,732
|2,65,000 / (1.09)4
|5
|4,15,000
|2,69,721
|415000 / (1.09)5
In this case, the cash inflow of Rs. 1,00,000 occurring at the end of the first year is subject to a discount rate of 9%, resulting in a present value of Rs. 91,743. Similarly, the cash inflow of Rs. 2,50,000 at the end of the second year is discounted, resulting in a present value of Rs. 2,10,429, and so on for subsequent years.
The cumulative sum of the present values of cash inflows over all five years amounts to Rs. 10,29,879. Considering the initial investment of Rs. 10,00,000, the NPV calculates to Rs. 29,879.
As the NPV demonstrates a positive value, this investment proves to be profitable. Consequently, Nice Ltd is justified in proceeding with the expansion plan.
The formula of net present value or NPV can be summarized as under:
NPV = [Cn/(1+r)^n], where n={0-N}
In the above formula, let us look at the components.
Cn = Difference of cash flows
r = Discount rate or hurdle rate
n = Time in years
The final decision point is based on whether the NPV is positive or negative.
On paper, the project or investment with higher NPV is always better. Remember, there is also a risk aspect to it. Apart from the present value of future cash flows, you must also look at the probability and predictability of the future cash flows. More consistent, the better.
The discount rate which equates the NPV of a project or investment to zero is the internal rate of return or the IRR. This is also called the hurdle rate and one popular way of weighing investments is to also compare with benchmark IRR..
There is nothing like the ideal NPV. The condition is that NPV should be positive for the project to be justified and justifiable.
You need to estimate the discount rate or hurdle rate based on your cost of capital used to fund the project. For example, if you are funding the investment with a mid of equity and debt, then the weighted average cost of equity and debt will be your discount rate or hurdle rate.
