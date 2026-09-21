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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.47
16.74
16.74
13
Preference Capital
0
4.23
3.82
0
Reserves
579.07
337.59
311.46
102.37
Net Worth
647.54
358.56
332.02
115.37
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,148.57
3,541.78
3,834.21
3,163.52
2,756.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,148.57
3,541.78
3,834.21
3,163.52
2,756.84
Other Operating Income
18.76
2.59
0
0
0
Other Income
35.26
25.26
28.23
20.75
4.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,278.3
|41.48
|3,12,602.38
|2,826
|0.69
|34,702
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
188.4
|13.09
|2,35,189.65
|4,535.59
|2.12
|36,452.27
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,154.35
|33.91
|1,17,753.87
|1,085.97
|0.17
|15,275.48
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
184
|16.06
|76,001.67
|1,636
|1.28
|26,245.64
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
739.6
|22.75
|60,974.07
|605.89
|0.54
|10,676.55
|228.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
SUNIL JALLAN ALIAS JULLIAN JALLAN
Managing Director
Sandeep Kumar
Whole Time Director
Uma Shankar Goyanka
Independent Director
Krishan Singh Barguzar
Independent Director
Kamaldeep Singh
Independent Director
Jeevika Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Sara Nagaraja
O/S No S-62 6th Floor Pinnacle,
B/S Park Mahakali Caves Road,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: +91 22 6263 8200
Website: http://www.bigshareonline.com
Email: ipo@bigshareonline.com
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by A-One Steels India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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