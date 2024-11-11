|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|1
|20
|Final
|Corporate action- Board approves Final Dividend @20% i.e. Re.1/- per Equity share of Rs.5/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to Shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM
