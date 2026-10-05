Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorLeather
Open₹101
Prev. Close₹71
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,008.42
Day's High₹106.05
Day's Low₹101
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)202.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
14.03
4.68
4.46
4.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.74
53.56
37.5
29.93
Net Worth
52.77
58.24
41.96
34.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
812.85
|57.52
|22,738.53
|91.37
|0.72
|701.62
|71.62
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
610.65
|45.42
|7,875.53
|63.79
|1.47
|978.95
|123.38
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
281.65
|38.41
|7,113.42
|54.94
|1.22
|705.05
|88.63
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
204.35
|40.8
|6,286.3
|26.14
|0.73
|385.2
|29.64
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
706.85
|14.04
|3,098.82
|58.95
|0.84
|247.03
|259.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Near Twelve Shops Girwai Naka,
A.B.Rd,
Madhya Pradesh - 474001
Tel: +91 93008 70326
Website: http://www.acmeuniversal9.com
Email: compliance@acmeuniversal9.com
4E/8 1st Floor,
Jhandewalan Ext,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-23522373
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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