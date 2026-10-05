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Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd Share Price Live

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106.05
(49.37%)
Oct 6, 2026|02:34:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open101
  • Day's High106.05
  • Prev. Close71
  • Day's Low101
  • Turnover (lac)3,008.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)202.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

₹101

Prev. Close

₹71

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3,008.42

Day's High

₹106.05

Day's Low

₹101

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

202.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Oct, 2026|02:49 PM
Jul-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.88%

Non-Promoter- 5.11%

Institutions: 5.11%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

14.03

4.68

4.46

4.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.74

53.56

37.5

29.93

Net Worth

52.77

58.24

41.96

34.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

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Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

812.85

57.5222,738.5391.370.72701.6271.62

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

610.65

45.427,875.5363.791.47978.95123.38

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

281.65

38.417,113.4254.941.22705.0588.63

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

204.35

40.86,286.326.140.73385.229.64

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

706.85

14.043,098.8258.950.84247.03259.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Near Twelve Shops Girwai Naka,

A.B.Rd,

Madhya Pradesh - 474001

Tel: +91 93008 70326

Website: http://www.acmeuniversal9.com

Email: compliance@acmeuniversal9.com

Registrar Office

4E/8 1st Floor,

Jhandewalan Ext,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-23522373

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd

Company FAQs

The Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd is ₹202.49 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 06 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Oct ‘26
Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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