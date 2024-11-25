|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 Jun 2023
|11 Jul 2023
|18 Jul 2023
|Notice of 18th Annual General Meeting along with Annual Report of the Company and Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 11th July 2023 to Tuesday, 18th July, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 18th AGM.
