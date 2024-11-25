iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Total Gas Ltd Book Closer

674.9
(1.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Adani Total Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser27 Jun 202311 Jul 202318 Jul 2023
Notice of 18th Annual General Meeting along with Annual Report of the Company and Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 11th July 2023 to Tuesday, 18th July, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 18th AGM.

Adani Total Gas: Related News

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

