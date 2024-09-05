|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2025
|27 Jun 2025
|AGM 30/07/2025 Intimation regarding date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & Record Date for the payment of dividend to the shareholder of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2025) Notice of 128th Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for the FY2024-25 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.07.2025) Newspaper Publication regarding 128th Annual General Meeting and e-voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :09.07.2025) Proceedings of the 128th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 30th July, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2025) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the 128th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th July, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2025)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.