AGM 30/07/2025 Intimation regarding date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & Record Date for the payment of dividend to the shareholder of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2025) Notice of 128th Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for the FY2024-25 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.07.2025) Newspaper Publication regarding 128th Annual General Meeting and e-voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :09.07.2025) Proceedings of the 128th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 30th July, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2025) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the 128th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th July, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2025)