Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2026
|Dec-2025
|Sep-2025
|Jun-2025
|Mar-2025
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
50.2%
50.2%
50.2%
50.2%
50.2%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
25.45%
25.85%
25.53%
25.85%
25.15%
Non-Institutions
23.33%
22.91%
23.22%
22.88%
23.59%
Total Non-Promoter
48.79%
48.77%
48.76%
48.74%
48.74%
Custodian
1%
1.01%
1.03%
1.04%
1.04%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.