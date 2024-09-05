|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2026
|27 Apr 2026
|Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (i) consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2026; (ii) recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2026; (iii) consider the draft Directors Report. Audited Financial Results for year ended 31st March 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :06.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 28th January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 28.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2025
|17 Oct 2025
|Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 (ii) Proposal relating to amendment in the Debenture Trust Deeds regarding addition of early redemption clause under three different series of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company under ISINs viz. INE055A08029/INE055A08045/INE055A08037 (iii) Proposal relating to raising of funds up to Rs. 1000 Crores in one or more tranches by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 28th October, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2025
|16 Jul 2025
|Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve (i)the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 and (ii)raising of funds by availing of term loans or by issue of debt securities or any other securities (Securities) which may be issued in one or more tranches on a private placement basis or otherwise. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 23rd July, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23.07.2025)
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