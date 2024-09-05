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Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd Dividend

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1,218.8
(0.25%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Century Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 202515 Jul 202515 Jul 2025220Final
Recommended a dividend of Rs. 2/- {Rupees Two only} ,per share .of Rs.10/ -each equivalent to 20% (Twenty percent) on paid up equity share capital of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025 Intimation regarding Book Closure and Record Date for the payment of dividend to the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2025)

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