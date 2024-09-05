|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2025
|15 Jul 2025
|15 Jul 2025
|2
|20
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of Rs. 2/- {Rupees Two only} ,per share .of Rs.10/ -each equivalent to 20% (Twenty percent) on paid up equity share capital of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025 Intimation regarding Book Closure and Record Date for the payment of dividend to the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2025)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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