Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

Aditya Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for financial results & recommendation of final dividend for FY 2025-26 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 pertaining to outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Aditya Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Aditya Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 pertaining to outcome of Board Meeting Incorporation of proposed JV Company with Orient Cables India Limited Capacity Expansion Amendment in Articles of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Aditya Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Board Meeting Outcome for Consolidated and Standalone unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2025 18 Sep 2025

Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 - Proposed Incorporation of a wholly Owned Subsidiary Company

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2025 13 Aug 2025