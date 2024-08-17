Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorElectronics
Open₹3,412
Prev. Close₹3,501.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,700.28
Day's High₹3,540.9
Day's Low₹3,361
52 Week's High₹3,714.4
52 Week's Low₹1,015
Book Value₹140.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40,347.29
P/E118.32
EPS28.9
Divi. Yield0.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.98
2.05
2.05
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
798.41
429.99
287.88
269
Net Worth
809.39
432.04
289.93
271.5
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
4,220.81
3,111.87
2,782.43
2,284.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,220.81
3,111.87
2,782.43
2,284.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.84
259.68
17.75
20.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Infotech Ltd
CPPLUS
3,423.6
|118.32
|40,297.21
|156.25
|0.05
|1,417.64
|139.23
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
34,540
|57.38
|30,632.15
|159.7
|0.32
|1,180.7
|5,048.34
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
1,201.2
|78.28
|23,169.55
|80.89
|0.12
|1,220.73
|153.59
Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd
SEDEMAC
2,366.7
|100.9
|10,449.27
|32.08
|0
|287.71
|101.71
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
3,303
|68.28
|4,876.31
|32.68
|0.15
|342.63
|292.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Hari Shanker Khemka
Managing Director
Aditya Khemka
Whole Time Director
Ananmay Khemka
Additional Director
Atul B Lall
Independent Director
Himanshu Baid
Independent Director
Manish Sharma
Independent Director
Ambika Sharma
Independent Director
Chetan Kajaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Roshni Tandon
F-28 Okhla Industrial Area,
Phase-I,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: +91 120 4555 666
Website: http://www.adityagroup.com
Email: companysecretary@adityagroup.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Aditya Infotech Limited was incorporated as Perfect Lucky Goldstar International Limited at New Delhi, dated March 27, 1995 with the RoC and commenced its business pursuant to a Certificate for Commen...
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Reports by Aditya Infotech Ltd
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