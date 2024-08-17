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Aditya Infotech Ltd Share Price Live

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3,423.6
(-2.24%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,412
  • Day's High3,540.9
  • 52 Wk High3,714.4
  • Prev. Close3,501.9
  • Day's Low3,361
  • 52 Wk Low 1,015
  • Turnover (lac)11,700.28
  • P/E118.32
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value140.06
  • EPS28.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40,347.29
  • Div. Yield0.05
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aditya Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

₹3,412

Prev. Close

₹3,501.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹11,700.28

Day's High

₹3,540.9

Day's Low

₹3,361

52 Week's High

₹3,714.4

52 Week's Low

₹1,015

Book Value

₹140.06

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40,347.29

P/E

118.32

EPS

28.9

Divi. Yield

0.05

Aditya Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Aditya Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Aditya Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:27 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.74%

Non-Promoter- 20.47%

Institutions: 20.47%

Non-Institutions: 4.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Aditya Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.98

2.05

2.05

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

798.41

429.99

287.88

269

Net Worth

809.39

432.04

289.93

271.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

4,220.81

3,111.87

2,782.43

2,284.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,220.81

3,111.87

2,782.43

2,284.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.84

259.68

17.75

20.5

Aditya Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Infotech Ltd

CPPLUS

3,423.6

118.3240,297.21156.250.051,417.64139.23

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

34,540

57.3830,632.15159.70.321,180.75,048.34

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

1,201.2

78.2823,169.5580.890.121,220.73153.59

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd

SEDEMAC

2,366.7

100.910,449.2732.080287.71101.71

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

3,303

68.284,876.3132.680.15342.63292.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aditya Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Hari Shanker Khemka

Managing Director

Aditya Khemka

Whole Time Director

Ananmay Khemka

Additional Director

Atul B Lall

Independent Director

Himanshu Baid

Independent Director

Manish Sharma

Independent Director

Ambika Sharma

Independent Director

Chetan Kajaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Roshni Tandon

Registered Office

F-28 Okhla Industrial Area,

Phase-I,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: +91 120 4555 666

Website: http://www.adityagroup.com

Email: companysecretary@adityagroup.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Aditya Infotech Limited was incorporated as Perfect Lucky Goldstar International Limited at New Delhi, dated March 27, 1995 with the RoC and commenced its business pursuant to a Certificate for Commen...
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Reports by Aditya Infotech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Infotech Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3423.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Infotech Ltd is ₹40347.29 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Infotech Ltd is 118.32 and 24.56 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Infotech Ltd is ₹1015 and ₹3714.4 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Aditya Infotech Ltd?

Aditya Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 216.22%, 6 Month at 128.39%, 3 Month at 108.68% and 1 Month at 36.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.74 %
Institutions - 20.47 %
Public - 4.79 %

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