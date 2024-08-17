Aditya Infotech Ltd Summary

Aditya Infotech Limited was incorporated as Perfect Lucky Goldstar International Limited at New Delhi, dated March 27, 1995 with the RoC and commenced its business pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated April 21, 1995. Subsequently, the Company changed the name from Perfect Lucky Goldstar International Limited to Aditya Infotech Limited, dated September 11, 1997 vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC.The Company offer a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under CP Plus brand. In addition, it offer services such as fully integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service directly and through their distribution network engaged in sectors such as banking, insurance, real estate, healthcare, industrial, defence, education, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and law enforcement.



The product line comprises high definition (HD)-analog cameras, digital video recorders (DVRs), internet protocol (IP) network cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), biometric products, access control products, mobile surveillance solutions, body-worn cameras, thermal cameras, temperature screening solutions, interactive displays, routers, cables, power supplies (SMPS), racks and other accessories and products. The Company also partner with other companies and government agencies to develop indigenized innovations including Indian-made Systems on Chips (SoCs) and thermal cameras.Apart from these, the Company offer field management services that include annual preventive maintenance services and quick response services, electric vehicle station management services, IoT automation services, door automation and access controlsystems. These services are made available through partners, system integrators and system assemblers to their end-customers.



It also assist in conceptualizing and executing customized products and solutions for diverse security requirements of customers. The Company launched the CP PLUS brand in the Indian market during the year 2007; launched the internet protocol (IP) cameras and recorders in 2010-11; and further launched CP Plus IP Cube camera in 2015.The amalgamation between CP Plus India Private Limited with the Company was made effective from April 1, 2016 in the year 2017. The Company further formed a joint venture with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited to outsource and manufacture certain products, including CCTV security cameras, IP cameras and cables from the erstwhile joint venture AIL Dixon Technologies Private Limited.



In 2019, the Company designed, supplied, installed and commissioned CCTV camera system at the vulnerable points across various police station jurisdictions of Delhi. It opened the CP PLUS Galaxy Stores in 2023; further opened CP PLUS experience stores in four locations across India and inaugurated the manufacturing facility at Kadapa in 2023.The Company further acquired the balance 50% of equity shares of AIL Dixon from Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2024. It has launched, CP PLUS AI powered by an AI-solution that extends the functionality of traditional CCTV cameras to include intelligent video analytics in FY 2025.



The Company launched the IPO of 19,267,928 equity shares having the face value of Re 1 each, by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1300 Crore, comprising a fresh issue of 7,416,079 equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 Crore and the offer for sale of 11,851,849 equity shares aggregating to Rs 800 crores on July 31, 2025.