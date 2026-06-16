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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
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Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
58.12
32.79
18.07
Net Worth
58.13
32.8
18.08
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,282
|80.95
|3,80,150.03
|1,124
|0.35
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
383
|30.13
|39,553.95
|365.65
|0.65
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,504.8
|48.41
|17,110.03
|142.66
|0.33
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
9.17
|12.56
|8,904.56
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
SKYGOLD
533.55
|38.83
|8,263.3
|64.31
|0
|1,372.44
|72.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin Gilara
Whole-time Director
Prateek Gilara
Whole-time Director
Vipul Gilara
Non Executive Director
Krishna Vardhan Gilara
Independent Director
Amit Bardia
Independent Director
Sidharth Bafna
Independent Director
Divyank Bader
Independent Director
Arzoo Mantri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratibha Soni
Flat #.301 Pearl Premier Plot-,
#.4 Jamna Lal Bajaj Marg C-Sch,
Rajasthan - 302001
Tel: +91 92160 35990
Website: http://www.rambhajo.com
Email: cs@advitjewels.com
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Summary
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Reports by Advit Jewels Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.