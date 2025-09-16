|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 16th September, 2025 at 11.00 AM through VC/OAVM. The Register of members and share transfer book will remain closed from Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 to Tuesday, 16th September, 2025 (both days inclusive). Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for 40th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.09.2025)
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.