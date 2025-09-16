Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 16th September, 2025 at 11.00 AM through VC/OAVM. The Register of members and share transfer book will remain closed from Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 to Tuesday, 16th September, 2025 (both days inclusive). Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for 40th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.09.2025)