iifl-logo

Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
105.93
(5.17%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:09:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.75

20.83

51.5

47.95

yoy growth (%)

-72.37

-59.55

7.39

-0.87

Raw materials

-1.42

-15.55

-44.41

-44.71

As % of sales

24.69

74.67

86.23

93.23

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.76

-0.6

-0.49

As % of sales

12.08

3.68

1.16

1.03

Other costs

-1.89

-4

-1.01

-0.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.89

19.23

1.96

1

Operating profit

1.74

0.5

5.47

2.26

OPM

30.32

2.4

10.63

4.72

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.31

-0.14

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.05

-0.22

-0.02

Other income

0

0.9

0.41

0

Profit before tax

1.33

1.03

5.52

2.15

Taxes

-0.46

-0.41

-1.03

-0.16

Tax rate

-34.43

-39.66

-18.75

-7.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.87

0.62

4.49

1.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

11.67

Net profit

0.87

0.62

4.49

13.66

yoy growth (%)

40.33

-86.08

-67.13

-4,687.01

NPM

15.23

2.99

8.71

28.48

Sat Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.