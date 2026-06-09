Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,260.7
|45.07
|3,08,359.52
|2,094
|0
|34,783
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
202.72
|14.98
|2,53,228.35
|4,659.74
|1.97
|37,916.21
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,156.3
|28.31
|1,17,901.78
|-143.48
|0.17
|15,935.07
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
183.78
|20.63
|76,001.67
|1,679.51
|1.28
|30,813.45
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
665.7
|20.1
|54,762.07
|891.57
|0.6
|10,826.47
|228.85
No Record Found
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