Board Meeting 13 May 2026 7 May 2026

Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 and Auditors Report thereon; 2.Recommendation of final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2026; and 3.Any other business with the permission of the Chair The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 13, 2026, inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 and Auditors Report there on. 2. Recommended the payment of a final dividend of Re. 0.40 (Forty paisa) per equity share of face value Rs. 2/- each, (i.e. at the rate of 20%) for the financial year ended March 31,2026 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM,). 3. Re-appointment of M/s. S S N & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 024352N) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-27. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2026)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2026 24 Apr 2026

Inter alia, to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the following: 1. To consider and approve the sale of the Companys stake in M.R. Organization Limited, a subsidiary company. and 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Aeroflex Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the transfer/sale of its equity stake of 68% in M.R. Organisation Limited to INGERSOLL-RAND INDUSTRIAL U.S., INC for a sale consideration of Rs. 22,742 lakhs (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.04.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and Limited Review Reports thereon 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, February 12, 2026 inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 along with the Limited Review Reports received from the Statutory Auditor thereon. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2025 19 Dec 2025

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. the Disinvestment in M.R. Organisation Limited, a Material subsidiary of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, December 24, 2025, inter alia resolved to divest the Companys current as well as future stake (if any) in its material subsidiary viz; M.R. Organisation Limited in one or more tranches in a manner more beneficial to the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/12/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 and Limited Review Reports thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, November 13, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (including Statements of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements and Segment Reporting) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 and has noted the Limited Review Reports received from the Statutory Auditor thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2025 18 Oct 2025

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided to acquire a stake in M/s. Dev Information Technology Limited, a public listed company, by way of strategic investment, through a mix of equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025