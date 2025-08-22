|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2025
|8 Sep 2025
|9 Sep 2025
|0.3
|15
|Final
|Outcome of Board meeting Recommended the payment of Final dividend of Re. 0.30 (Thirty paisa) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e., at the rate of 15 %) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Company has fixed Tuesday, 09th September, 2025 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the Final Dividend on the equity shares for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.08.2025)
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